Katie Thurston got engaged to Blake Moynes on the season finale of ABC's The Bachelorette Season 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Glaze was the runner-up on Monday and was sent home by Thurston after she spent time in the Fantasy Suite with Moynes.

"Congratulations to Katie and Blake on their engagement!" the official Twitter account for the series said alongside photos of Moynes getting down on one knee and Thurston showing off her ring.

Thurston first appeared on Season 25 of The Bachelor featuring Matt James.

The engaged couple were featured guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, which was guest hosted by David Spade. The comedian tested the pair's knowledge of each other in a round of The Newly Engaged Game where Thurston and Boynes played to earn items from their wedding registry.

The duo correctly answered what each other's eye color and biggest phobias were, but Thurston incorrectly guessed Moynes' favorite food and two names of his friends.

Bachelor alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosted Season 17 of The Bachelorette and will be returning for Season 18, which will star Michelle Young.

Spade will be guest hosting Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 alongside Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Tituss Burgess. The series returns to ABC on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.