Katie told Matt that her toy helped to pass the time during coronavirus when everyone was asked to self-isolate and quarantine at home.
Matt cracked up with laughter and seemed to make a big impression on Matt, but she's struggled to secure time with him ever since.
Katie's team, for instance, lost the "Capture the Heart" group date, and so she missed out on quality time with Matt that evening at the afterparty.
Katie complained she was completely drained after the group date, and she cried in a confessional, "I have never been so excited about somebody. It's been a long time. But you can't fall in love if you don't even have time with the guy."
Will Katie receive more time with Matt or will she be denied a rose before receiving a chance to get to know him better?
Until viewers can watch more of Katie and Matt's romance unfold on The Bachelor, let's learn a little bit about this bachelorette right now.
Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Katie Thurston.
Katie's idea of a fun date would be going skinny-dipping and she would love to host her own talk show one day.
Katie also once planned a dog flash mob that got a huge turnout.
Katie took a big risk by choosing to share risque content with her followers
Right before Katie turned 30 years old, she took to Instagram on January 2 to reflect on how she's arrived at this bold stage of her life in which she's exposing her somewhat raunchy humor to the world.
"Life really does pass by quickly. If I died tomorrow, I wouldn't be happy with what I've accomplished. I followed 'the rules' of life. Get the career. Save the money. Start that 401k. Buy the house. And for what? An entire decade to pass without feeling fulfilled?" Katie shared.
"This past year, I finally unapologetically loved who I am. I lost people along the way. And that's ok. We aren't meant to please everyone. What I do know is life is too short to feel unfulfilled. So what fills your heart? What makes you happy? I've enjoyed making people laugh this summer during what felt like a dark time for so many."
Katie continued, "I've enjoyed learning from my diverse community and hearing their stories. You all have taught me so much! I don't know what the future holds for me but I'm excited to bring you all along for the ride! I will passionately pursue a fulfilled life and refuse to let this next decade pass by without purpose."
Katie says she knows exactly what she wants in a partner
Katie insists she's done wasting her time on boys who won't live up to her expectations.
Katie just wants to find a man worth committing to -- a mature and passionate guy with ambition, both personally and professionally, with whom she can laugh and build a long-term future. Katie also wants to be treated like an equal in her relationship.