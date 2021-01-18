Katie Thurston is one of The Bachelor star Matt James' 24 remaining bachelorettes on the show's 25th season.

Katie is 30 years old and from Lynnwood, WA. She shocked Matt and stood out from the pack when she introduced herself to Matt by bringing a vibrator with her on Night 1.

Katie told Matt that her toy helped to pass the time during coronavirus when everyone was asked to self-isolate and quarantine at home.

Matt cracked up with laughter and seemed to make a big impression on Matt, but she's struggled to secure time with him ever since.

Katie's team, for instance, lost the "Capture the Heart" group date, and so she missed out on quality time with Matt that evening at the afterparty.

Katie complained she was completely drained after the group date, and she cried in a confessional, "I have never been so excited about somebody. It's been a long time. But you can't fall in love if you don't even have time with the guy."

Will Katie receive more time with Matt or will she be denied a rose before receiving a chance to get to know him better?

Until viewers can watch more of Katie and Matt's romance unfold on The Bachelor, let's learn a little bit about this bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Katie Thurston.


Don't judge Katie Thurston by her day job

Katie works as a bank marketing manager, but her life is far from ordinary!

Katie believes herself to be a witty storyteller as well as the most loving and committed partner a person could find.

Katie considers herself to be daring and adventurous.
Katie has a huge social media presence

Not only does Katie have over 30,000 followers on Instagram, but she has amassed over 244,000 followers on TikTok with her "adult humor" and "comedic entertainment" videos.

Some of Katie's videos feature her joking about d-ck pics and sharing her insight on sexting.


The Bachelor bachelorette has a kinky and spunky side

Katie's idea of a fun date would be going skinny-dipping and she would love to host her own talk show one day.

Katie also once planned a dog flash mob that got a huge turnout.


Katie took a big risk by choosing to share risque content with her followers

Right before Katie turned 30 years old, she took to Instagram on January 2 to reflect on how she's arrived at this bold stage of her life in which she's exposing her somewhat raunchy humor to the world.

"Life really does pass by quickly. If I died tomorrow, I wouldn't be happy with what I've accomplished. I followed 'the rules' of life. Get the career. Save the money. Start that 401k. Buy the house. And for what? An entire decade to pass without feeling fulfilled?" Katie shared.

"This past year, I finally unapologetically loved who I am. I lost people along the way. And that's ok. We aren't meant to please everyone. What I do know is life is too short to feel unfulfilled. So what fills your heart? What makes you happy? I've enjoyed making people laugh this summer during what felt like a dark time for so many."

Katie continued, "I've enjoyed learning from my diverse community and hearing their stories. You all have taught me so much! I don't know what the future holds for me but I'm excited to bring you all along for the ride! I will passionately pursue a fulfilled life and refuse to let this next decade pass by without purpose."

Katie says she knows exactly what she wants in a partner

Katie insists she's done wasting her time on boys who won't live up to her expectations.

Katie just wants to find a man worth committing to -- a mature and passionate guy with ambition, both personally and professionally, with whom she can laugh and build a long-term future. Katie also wants to be treated like an equal in her relationship.


The Bachelor bachelorette's biggest turnoff revealed!

Katie can't stand it when a man sits around and plays video games all day.

She also doesn't appreciate a guy trying to kiss her at the inopportune moment. Katie wants a guy to create the right vibe before making a move.

