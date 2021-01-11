Katie Thurston is competing for Matt James' heart on The Bachelor's 25th season, and she certainly made a splash on Night 1.

Katie is a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, WA.

Katie totally stood out when she introduced herself to Matt by bringing a vibrator with her on Night 1 of The Bachelor's 25th season, which aired on January 4.

Katie told Matt that her toy helped to pass the time during coronavirus when everyone was asked to self-isolate and quarantine at home.

Matt cracked up with laughter, and the bachelorette also made him laugh when she flashed the toy at him after his big introduction preceding the cocktail party.

Katie will apparently be a good time on the show, but does she have all the qualities Matt is looking for in a wife? Will she turn out to be The One for Matt?

Until viewers can watch Katie and Matt get to know each other better, let's learn a little bit about The Bachelor bachelorette right now.

Below is a list of five facts Reality TV World has compiled about Katie Thurston.


Katie has a huge social media presence

Not only does Katie have over 30,000 followers on Instagram, but she has amassed over 244,000 followers on TikTok with her "adult humor" and "comedic entertainment" videos.

Some of Katie's videos feature her joking about d-ck pics and sharing her insight on sexting.

Fun facts about the kinky and spunky The Bachelor bachelorette!

Katie's idea of a fun date would be going skinny-dipping and she would love to host her own talk show one day.
Katie also once planned a dog flash mob that got a huge turnout.


Katie took a big risk by choosing to share risque content with her followers

Right before Katie turned 30 years old, she took to Instagram on January 2 to reflect on how she's arrived at this bold stage of her life in which she's exposing her somewhat raunchy humor to the world.

"Life really does pass by quickly. If I died tomorrow, I wouldn't be happy with what I've accomplished. I followed 'the rules' of life. Get the career. Save the money. Start that 401k. Buy the house. And for what? An entire decade to pass without feeling fulfilled?" Katie shared.

"This past year, I finally unapologetically loved who I am. I lost people along the way. And that's ok. We aren't meant to please everyone. What I do know is life is too short to feel unfulfilled. So what fills your heart? What makes you happy? I've enjoyed making people laugh this summer during what felt like a dark time for so many."

Katie continued, "I've enjoyed learning from my diverse community and hearing their stories. You all have taught me so much! I don't know what the future holds for me but I'm excited to bring you all along for the ride! I will passionately pursue a fulfilled life and refuse to let this next decade pass by without purpose."

Katie says she knows exactly what she wants in a partner

Katie insists she's done wasting her time on boys who won't live up to her expectations.

She believes herself to be a witty storyteller as well as the most loving and committed partner a person could find.

Katie just wants to find a man worth committing to -- a mature and passionate guy with ambition, both personally and professionally, with whom she can laugh and build a long-term futute. Katie also wants to be treated like an equal in her relationship.


The Bachelor bachelorette's biggest turnoff revealed!

Katie can't stand it when a man sits around and plays video games all day.

She also doesn't appreciate a guy trying to kiss her at the inopportune moment. Katie wants a guy to create the right vibe before making a move.

