Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon join 'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental'
UPI News Service, 02/09/2022
Supergirl alum Katie McGrath and Sons of Anarchy actor Ray McKinnon have joined the cast of Starz's John Wick prequel series, The Continental.
Deadline.com said the stars -- as well as Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa -- have signed on for roles alongside previously announced leads Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson for the three-part limited series.
Starz retweeted a link to the casting news report.
Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward are the showrunners for The Continental.
Keanu Reeves already has starred in three John Wick hit-man action-thrillers, most recently in 2019. He will be seen in John Wick 4 in 2023.
