Katie Holmes is celebrating her daughter Suri Cruise's 15th birthday.

The 42-year-old actress voiced her love for Suri, her daughter with her ex-husband, actor Tom Cruise , in a post Monday on Instagram.

Holmes shared a slideshow of throwback photos, which included two pictures of herself embracing a younger Suri.

"Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can't believe you are already 15!" she captioned the post.

Suri officially turned 15 on Sunday. She was spotted with friends during a day out in Manhattan.

Holmes shared a more recent photo with Suri in December 2019. She discussed raising Suri as a single mom in the December 2019 issue of Elle U.K. magazine.

"I was happy to become a mum in my twenties," Holmes said.

"It's been nice that our ages fit... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match," she added. "We kind of grew up together."

Holmes previously told Today.com that her goal with raising Suri is bring up a "good human."

"I do a lot to put perspective on life. We help out the homeless. We do small acts of kindness," the actress said.

"I don't over-gift. I don't inundate my child with a lot of things," she added. "We're trying to raise good humans and some days we're better at it than others. You don't always get treats."

Holmes split from Cruise in 2012 after nearly six years of marriage. Holmes went Instagram official with her boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo, on her 42nd birthday in December.