Katie Holmes' boyfriend, New York chef Emilio Vitolo, shared on Instagram a black-and-white photo of them laughing together in honor of the actress' 42nd birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!" Vitolo captioned Friday's snapshot.

People.com said the post -- which Holmes shared on her Instagram Stories account -- is the first time the couple has publicly acknowledged their relationship, which began in September.

The Dawson's Creek and The Secret alum has a 14-year-old daughter named Suri from her marriage to actor Tom Cruise. She also dated actor Jamie Foxx for several years, but they broke up in 2019.