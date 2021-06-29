Below Deck Mediterranean stars Katie Flood and Captain Sandy Yawn are sharing details about Season 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flood and Yawn appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where they answered questions about the new season of the Bravo reality series.

Below Deck Mediterranean follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Season 6 is Flood's first season on the show.

Flood, who serves as chief stewardess on the boat, said deckhand Mzi "Zee" Dempers parties the hardest during the season. She also said deckhand David Pascoe gets tangled in the most "boatmance" drama during the season.

Yawn said Flood is the guests' favorite crew member in Season 6 and that chef Matthew Shea has the biggest problem with authority during the season.

On the WWHL after-show, Flood teased a possible boatmance in Season 6 while confirming that someone caught her eye during the season.

"Somebody did catch my eye. Captain Sandy knows this one. But yeah, everybody knows boat romances... it's a slippery slope. I've learned the hard way with that one many a time," she said.

Flood also shared her first impression of bosun Malia White.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I had a good first impression," she said of White. "It's hard, because we meet everybody at the same time, you know, all on the same day. So it's a lot to navigate and it's also like, we've got to get straight into work. So to be honest, you don't think too much into it. You could just like give it a few days to start to get to know everyone and it takes time."

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premiered Monday. The season co-stars Lexi Wilson, Courtney Veale, David Pascoe and Lloyd Spencer.