Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik, Aaron Rodgers and Bill Whitaker have been tapped to guest host future episodes of Jeopardy! following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

The new guest hosts will appear after former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings finishes his guest hosting run, followed by executive producer Mike Richards, who will be helming the game show for two weeks.

Each guest host appearance will include a donation being made to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

TV journalist Couric will become the first-ever female host of Jeopardy!. Whitaker, also a journalist, appears on 60 Minutes.

Bialik, an actress who appeared on The Big Bang Theory and now stars in Call Me Kat, expressed her excitement for guest hosting on Twitter.

"I'll take #DreamComeTrue for $500 please. From being an answer on the show... to guest hosting... this is literally a dream come true for me. I've been such a fan of @Jeopardy and Alex Trebek since I can remember. It will be an honor to guest host & celebrate his great legacy," Bialik said.

Rodgers, a quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, became a Celebrity Jeopardy! champion in 2015. He announced he was going to guest host the program on Tuesday while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

Trebek died at the age of 80 in November following a battle with pancreatic cancer.