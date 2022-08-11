Kathy Hilton says she would "love" to film with Denise Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 63-year-old socialite and television personality discussed the prospect of filming with Richards, 51, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Hilton, whose sister Kyle Richards has starred on RHOBH since its premiere in 2010, has appeared as a guest or friend in eight seasons of the show.

Richards starred in Seasons 9 and 10 but left the series following drama with her castmates after Brandi Glanville alleged they had an affair.

On WWHL, Hilton reacted to Richards tweeting last week that she "would love to do scenes" with her.

"I have met her. But she's not on the show anymore, so we can't do any scenes together unless she comes back," Hilton said.

"I would love that [if Richards came back]," she added. "As long as she's not mean to me. If she's nice to me, I'm happy."

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna said on WWHL in September 2021 that she was "too cruel" to Richards during her time on the show. Glanville said on WWHL in June that she regrets how she handled the drama with Richards.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!