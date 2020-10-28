Kathy Hilton is joining the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 61-year-old socialite and former actress will appear as a friend of the housewives in Season 11 of the Bravo reality series.

Bravo confirmed the news Tuesday on Instagram.

"She's not just a Friend Of -- she's family! Please welcome @kathyhilton to #RHOBH," the post reads.

Hilton is the half-sister of actress and RHOBH star Kyle Richards and former RHOBH star Kim Richards. She is married to Richard Hilton, the son of Hilton Hotel founder Conrad Hilton, and is mother to Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Barron Hilton II and Conrad Hilton III.

Hilton has previously appeared on Paris Hilton 's reality shows The Simple Life and The World According to Paris. She also hosted the show I Want to Be a Hilton.

Kyle Richards discussed the possibility of Hilton joining RHOBH during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in July 2019.

"I've been asked about my sister Kathy being on the show for many, many years. I know the audience thinks it would be a lot of fun," Richards said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I think she'd be really funny," she said of Hilton. "I don't know if she would do it and it's actually just a rumor, so we'll just have to fantasize about it until then."

People reported Monday that entrepreneur Crystal Kung Minkoff, who is married to filmmaker Rob Minkoff, will also join RHOBH Season 11.

The casting news follows the exits of Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards from RHOBH.