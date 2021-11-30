Kathy Griffin discussed being cancer free and her new role on HBO Max's Search Party Season 5 on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Griffin announced that she was diagnosed with lung cancer in August. The comedian underwent surgery where half of her left lung was removed.

"So now I'm like Minnie Mouse meets Marilyn Monroe," Griffin joked about her changed voice, before imitating Monroe singing "Happy Birthday."

"It will heal but I'm sort of enjoying it. I'm like a good two octaves higher, I think," she continued about her voice before joking about how her octaves are now higher than Mariah Carey's.

Griffin then confirmed to Kimmel that the surgery was a success and that she was cancer-free.

"I had like a tumor right and I've never smoked and it was in there for 10 years," she explained.

She said her doctor tried out his comedy material while speaking to her.

"He goes, 'When we take it out, it kind of looks like a used condom.' And then he goes, 'You can use that,'" Griffin recalled.

Griffin will star as a conspiracy theorist on the upcoming fifth season of Search Party. The actress presented a clip from the show where she is ranting at a park using a megaphone.

"I love that look of the character it's kind of like Patti Smith meets QAnon," Griffin said about her character's look.