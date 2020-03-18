Kathy Griffin announced on Instagram that her mother Maggie Griffin has died at the age of 99.

"My Mom, the one and only Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much," the comedian said on Tuesday alongside a photo of herself sitting poolside with her mom.

"I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I'm so grateful you got to be part of her life. You love her. I know it. She knew it. She's irreplaceable," Kathy Griffin continued.

"I'm telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I'm rambling now. Sorry it truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St. Patrick's Day. I love you guys," Kathy Griffin concluded.

Kathy Griffin had announced in January 2019 that her mother was suffering from dementia.