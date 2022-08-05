Living Out Loud and Freedom Writers filmmaker Richard LaGravenese is directing the movie from a screenplay he penned with Carrie Solomon.
"A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity," the streaming service said in a synopsis Thursday.
Bates is known for her roles in Richard Jewell, American Horror Story, The Office, Primary Colors, Titanic and Misery.
