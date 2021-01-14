Kathryn Newton, Kyle Allen share time-bending meet-cute in 'Perfect Things'
UPI News Service, 01/14/2021
Amazon released a trailer for their original movie The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Thursday. Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen play a couple repeating the same day.
As the trailer begins, Mark (Allen) approaches Margaret (Newton) to ask her if she's experiencing a time anomaly. She is, so they bond over their favorite experiences of the day in which they are stuck.
Time-loops are a popular comedic and science-fiction device. The most famous example was Groundhog Day, in which Bill Murray lives Feb. 2 over and over and over again.
