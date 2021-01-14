Amazon released a trailer for their original movie The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Thursday. Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen play a couple repeating the same day.

As the trailer begins, Mark (Allen) approaches Margaret (Newton) to ask her if she's experiencing a time anomaly. She is, so they bond over their favorite experiences of the day in which they are stuck.

Time-loops are a popular comedic and science-fiction device. The most famous example was Groundhog Day, in which Bill Murray lives Feb. 2 over and over and over again.

Tom Cruise repeated a time-loop while battling aliens in Edge of Tomorrow. Last year's Hulu movie Palm Springs had Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons reliving a wedding day over and over.

Lev Grossman adapted his own short story for the Map of Tiny Perfect Things screenplay. Ian Samuels directed.

Amazon lists a running time of 139 minutes. The sci-fi rom-com is rated PG-13.

Allen previously appeared in the Hulu drama The Path and the "Apocalypse" season of American Horror Story. He plays a Jet in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake.

Newton dealt with the supernatural in Paranormal Activity 4 and last year's body-swap horror film Freaky. She is set to play Ant-Man's daughter in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things premieres on Amazon Prime Feb. 12.