Seinfeld and Orange is the New Black actress Kathryn Kates has died.

Kates died Saturday following a battle with lung cancer, her rep confirmed Wednesday in a statement to CNN. The actress was 73.

"After a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer, Kathryn passed away peacefully this past Saturday surrounded by her brother Josh, his wife Sue Ann and her sister Mallory," Headline Talent Agency said.

Kates' rep said the actress was originally treated for cancer 20 years ago and learned her cancer had returned "about one year ago."

"She was incredibly brave, thoughtful, wise and loving. Kathryn approached every role she ever played, as well as her daily life with the greatest of passion. We will do our best to honor her incredibly legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones."

Kates' manager Bob McGowan confirmed the actress' death to People, saying, "My heart is broken, she was the best."

"The entire time she was sick, she never complained," McGowan added.

Kates started her acting career in theater and appeared as a counterwoman in two memorable episodes of Seinfeld, "The Dinner Party" and "The [Marble Rye]," in the 1990s.

She also played Mrs. Carrabino on Lizzie McGuire, Amy Kanter-Bloom on Orange is the New Black and Judge Marlene Simons on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Most recently, Kates played Angie DeCarlo in The Many Saints of Newark, a film prequel to the HBO series The Sopranos.