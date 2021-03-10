Kathryn Hahn discussed almost losing a WandaVision script while appearing on A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Hahn told Singh on Tuesday that the WandaVision scripts were digital and that she likes to have a physical copy in order to make notes. The scripts are top-secret and encrypted.

"I was like, 'Guys, this isn't going to work. I'm not going to be able to memorize anything. Like, I can't read anything.' I was like, 'You guys can trust me. I am a profesh. Just give me a hard copy. I promise you, you can trust me. Come on,'" Hahn said.

Marvel made an exception for her to have a hard copy of the script.

Hahn said she once accidentally left a number of pages behind in her trailer after she was done shooting.

"I about crapped my pants," the actress said, before noting that she was flipping out and made multiple phone calls to locate the scripts.

"I was like, 'Can somebody check the trailer?' But, thank God they were in there safe and sound, but I mean, I had them plastered to my being for the rest of the shoot," she continued.

Hahn stars as Agnes on WandaVision. All nine episodes of the Marvel series are available on Disney+.