Kathryn Hahn discussed her upcoming WandaVision spinoff series titled Agatha: House of Harkness while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday.

Hahn said Marvel keeps details about the show tight and that she didn't know about the project's full title until it was released to the public.

Hahn also stated that she has no idea if Marvel villain Mephisto will appear but did talk about how she is excited to be revisiting Agatha Harkness once again.

"There is something that does feel so badass to be playing like, you know, we think of a witch and immediately you think of a woman who is loud, who is mysterious, who is dangerous because she's complicated and she's misunderstood," Hahn said.

"All that stuff is a real turn on to me as a performer in terms of digging into this person a little bit more. Very excited," she continued.

Hahn's Agatha first appeared in WandaVision where she attempted to steal Wanda's ( Elizabeth Olsen ) powers. The series was concluded in March.

WandaVision executive producer Jac Schaefer is returning as head writer and executive producer on Agatha: House of Harkness.