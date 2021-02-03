Kathryn Hahn described meeting stars like Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey on her first film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"I remember being so blown away, it was the first like star, stars that I was ever around," Hahn said about starring in the film.

Hahn discussed how the cast would spend time together at a lake and how Hudson had never seen a tankini before.

"We were all supposed to go get changed into our bathing suits and I came downstairs and Kate was like, 'Honey you can go get changed into your bathing suit now,' and I was like, 'Oh this is my bathing suit.' She's just never seen a tankini before I guess," Hahn said about wearing a tankini instead of a bikini.

Hahn expressed her love for the tankini and how it provides more coverage.

"I'm from the Midwest guys, what are you going to do," Hahn said.

Hahn stars in new Marvel series WandaVision as nosey neighbor Agnes. The actress was unable to confirm any theories about her character.

Hahn also attempted to pick up her husband Ethan Sandler, based off a conversation Kimmel had with his wife Molly McNearney. Kimmel said he disputes his wife's claim that she could pick him up and carry him to safety if there was an emergency.

Hahn took on the challenge and dropped Sandler on her first try but was able to pick him up on her second attempt.