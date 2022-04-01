Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow has signed on to helm a feature film adaptation of Aurora, David Koepp's novel, which is set to be published June 7 by HarperCollins.

"The story follows characters who are coping with the collapse of the social order, set against a catastrophic worldwide power crisis," Netflix said in a press release Thursday.

Bigelow's credits include The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty and Detroit.

Koepp is writing the screenplay for Aurora. He also recently penned the thriller Kimi, directed by Stephen Soderbergh and starring Zoe Kravitz.

No casting has been announced yet for Aurora.