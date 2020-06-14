Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country music star Hank Williams Jr., died in a car crash Saturday night in Tennessee. She was 27.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said she was towing a boat with her 2007 Chevy Tahoe south along Highway 79 at 7:45 p.m. when she crossed the median and the vehicle flipped over.

Her husband Tyler Dunning, 29, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

His condition is not known at this time.

No other cars were involved in the incident.

Williams-Dunning and Dunning married in October 2015 and are the parents of 5-year-old Beau and 2-year-old Audrey.

"I have no words," Williams-Dunning's sister said in an Instagram post Sunday.

"On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one. ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie's husband (he is awake and responding don't know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all Be merciful to me, O LORD, for I am in distress; my eyes grow weak with sorrow, my soul and my body with grief. Psalm 31:9."

Dunning-Williams' final Instagram post was three days ago.

She shared one photo of herself and another of a rainbow with the caption: "Honoring my great Aunt Loretta today. She was so loved and one of the sweetest ladies. A beautiful rainbow resided over her house yesterday."