Katherine Schwarzenegger says her husband, Chris Pratt, has been "wonderful" during her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old author praised Pratt, 40, and discussed her experience being pregnant amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic during an Instagram Live conversation with her friend, Dr. Zelana Montminy, on Thursday.

Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzengger and Maria Shriver, said she's been doing "really well" despite the health crisis.

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," the expectant mom said. "And then, obviously, I have a wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, have everyone wear masks all the time."

"Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning it as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant," she added.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt married in June 2019. News broke in April that the couple are expecting their first child together. Pratt already has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris

Arnold Schwarzenegger said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in May that he's excited to become a grandfather.

"That is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know, be pregnant and have a baby -- I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer," the actor said. "And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun."

"Worst thing is if this kid ends up, you know, with my accent," he jokingly added. "That's what we don't want."