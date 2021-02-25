Katharine McPhee is a new mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Billboard confirmed Wednesday that McPhee, 36, welcomed her first child with her husband, musician and music producer David Foster , 71.

People said McPhee gave birth to a son.

"Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy," McPhee's rep said. "Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully."

Foster also has five daughters, Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, from previous relationships. He was previously married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

McPhee and Foster married in London in June 2019. News broke in October that the couple were expecting their first child.

"Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen," a source told E! News. "They told their immediate family members ... and everyone was very shocked and excited."

McPhee showed her baby bump in a photo Sunday at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

McPhee came to fame as a contestant in American Idol Season 5. As an actress, she played Karen Cartwright on the series Smash and Paige Dineen on Scorpion.