"When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn't wait to dive in," said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.
"This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt and David [Cohen] continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre."
Futurama initially aired on Fox 1999-2003. It also spawned four direct-to-DVD movies that subsequently aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central.
It then returned to television with new episodes that ran 2010-13.
