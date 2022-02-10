Hulu has announced plans to air 20 new episodes of the animated sci-fi comedy, Futurama.

"It's a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again," creator Matt Groening joked in a press release Wednesday.

Production on the new shows is to begin this month. They are expected to be available for streaming in 2023.

Returning for the revival are original voice cast members Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

"When presented with the opportunity to bring fans and viewers new episodes of Futurama, we couldn't wait to dive in," said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment.

"This iconic series helped blaze the trail for the success of adult animation since its initial launch and we look forward to Matt and David [Cohen] continuing to pave the way and further establishing Hulu as the premiere destination for fans of the genre."

Futurama initially aired on Fox 1999-2003. It also spawned four direct-to-DVD movies that subsequently aired as 30-minute episodes on Comedy Central.

It then returned to television with new episodes that ran 2010-13.