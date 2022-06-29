Kate Winslet is attached to a new series at HBO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Wednesday that Winslet, 46, will star in and produce the drama series Trust.

Trust is based on the Hernan Diaz novel of the same name, which centers on a wealthy financier who asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir. The secretary grows uncomfortably aware that the financier is rewriting history -- and his wife's place in it.

HBO recently acquired Trust from Riverhead Books in a competitive situation. Diaz will executive produce the adaptation.

Variety said Trust is in development. HBO is searching for a writer to adapt Diaz's book.

Winslet previously starred in and produced the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown, which aired in spring 2021. The actress won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Mare Sheehan.

Winslet will also star in the upcoming film Lee, which tells the story of fashion-photographer-turned-war-correspondent Lee Miller.