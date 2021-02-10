Mare of Easttown, a seven-part mystery drama starring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, is slated to debut on April 18, HBO announced Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The story has such a heart to it and is rooted in so much truth. It really resonated with me and I was excited to work with HBO again," Winslet said.

Set in Pennsylvania, the limited series was created and written by The Way Back scribe Brad Ingelsby.

Craig Zobel -- whose credits include The Leftovers -- directed all of the episodes of Easttown.

The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce and Cailee Spaeny.

Winslet and Pearce previously co-starred in the 2011 HBO mini-series, Mildred Pierce.