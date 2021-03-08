Kate Middleton is celebrating Jasmine Harrison's record-breaking row across the Atlantic Ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 39-year-old duchess of Cambridge spoke to Harrison in an interview the royal family shared Monday on International Women's Day.

Middleton called Harrison last week to congratulate the 21-year-old on becoming the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

In the interview, Harrison said she learned about the race by chance and that there are many opportunities that are "closed off" or unavailable for young women to see.

"Even now I've done that and I'm like, 'What else is there?' I don't know," Harrison said. "I've been so closed off to this world of possibilities, just because it's never been something advertised that a young woman would ever want to do."

"I think you're such an inspiration to lots of young women out there and you're so right, unless these things get spoken about and get a showcase then you'd never get to realize what opportunities that [are] around the corner," Middleton responded.

Middleton said Harrison should be "really celebrated" for the physical and mental strength she displayed during her voyage.

"To do a challenge like this needs all the elements and all those positive sides to our mental health and our minds to see a challenge like this through, and it's rare to see such an amazing display of that and through the challenge you've just done," Middleton said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"To be in the peace of the ocean for so many days, I think you really get to appreciate the world that we live in in a way that you can't when life's busy," she added.

The interview with Middleton, who is married to Prince William, was published one day after her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, spoke out in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the Oprah interview, Markle shared how she was suicidal during her time as a royal, while Harry discussed how racism partly drove him and Markle, who is biracial, away from Britain.

Markle also denied a rumor that she once made Middleton cry, saying instead that Middleton made her cry during a disagreement about the flower girl dresses for Markle's wedding to Harry. In addition, Markle discussed how she and Middleton were treated differently by the media.

"Kate was called Waity Katie, waiting to marry William. While I imagine that was really hard and I do ... this is not the same and if a member of his family will comfortably say we've all had to deal with things that are rude. Rude and racist are not the same," Markle said.

Middleton married William in April 2011 and has three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, with the prince. Markle and Harry married in May 2018 and have one child, son Archie, 22 months. Markle is pregnant with the couple's second child.