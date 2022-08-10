Kate McKinnon describes 'SNL' as 'love of my life' on 'Fallon'
UPI News Service, 08/10/2022
Comedian and actress Kate McKinnon said Saturday Night Live, where she performed for 11 seasons, was the love of her life.
Appearing Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, McKinnon said she hopes she's prepared for life after the show.
"I left, I left Saturday Night Live, the love of my life, Saturday Night Live," she said. "My cat has been like, 'Oh now you're home, after a decade of you being gone, out all hours!'"
When asked if she had cleared out her SNL office, McKinnon said, "There's like a decade of junk in there. I think I'm going to leave behind some surprises.
"You know, I had to play Anthony Fauci a lot, and some other people that required the use of prosthetics, so I started just for fun collecting the prosthetic items," McKinnon said. "Noses and ears, and I started making little art pieces with them in my office."
