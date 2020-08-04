Kate Chastain says she hasn't spoken to her former Below Deck co-star Ashton Pienaar since the show's Season 7 reunion.

The 37-year-old television personality discussed Pienaar and her exit from Below Deck during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Chastain said she's kept in touch with Captain Lee Rosbach, Ben Robinson, Courtney Skippon and Rhylee Gerber since leaving Below Deck but has not spoken to Pienaar "at all."

Chastain quit the show in Season 7 after an argument with Pienaar where Pienaar started punching the window of a van.

"I've unfortunately learned the hard way that when someone becomes violent the safest thing to do is remove yourself from the situation as it will most likely happen again. Ashton's behavior was scary & I didn't feel like anyone was acknowledging that so I had to leave #belowDeck," she tweeted after the episode aired in December.

Chastain returned to finish the season but officially exited Below Deck after the reunion. On WWHL, Chastain said she felt relieved while leaving the reunion.

"I was just happy to close that chapter. I think we all were," she said.

Chastain said the "horrible" crew members weren't the only factor in her leaving the show.

"It wasn't just the horrible, misogynistic crew members, but that wasn't awesome. I just feel like I'm 37 and a half and I don't think a girl should be wearing a skort at 38," she joked.

Chastain spoofed British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while announcing her exit from Below Deck in February. Harry and Markle had recently announced they were stepping back from the royal family.

On WWHL, Chastain also weighed in on Kiko Lorran's troubles on Below Deck Mediterranean, saying she thinks "everyone was a little bit wrong."