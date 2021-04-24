Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney, Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli are set to star in a Netflix film adaptation of Sarah Dessen's young adult novel, Along for the Ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

To All the Boys I've Loved Before scribe Sofia Alvarez will write the screenplay and make her directorial debut on the project, which was announced Friday.

It will be filmed in North Carolina.

"The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted," a synopsis said.