In the photo, the man was kissing Kat on the cheek but his face was covered up.
Kat captioned the post, "Checking in .. [love letter emoji]."
The nurse practitioner -- who works in aesthetics as an injector in San Diego, CA -- recently revealed on the "She's All Bach" podcast that her new boyfriend is the medical director of one of the hospitals near her.
Kat revealed on the podcast that she met her boyfriend "in the wild" at a friend's housewarming party -- not on a dating app.
"He's so nice to me. He's so good! He's a doctor, so that's been really fun, to have someone to speak my world with," Kat gushed in late January.
"He really came at the most random time. I really wasn't looking, at all. I was almost anti-people and he loves to tell me how difficult I was in the beginning."
Kat admitted The Bachelor world was "a weird" one for him to step into but he's "been really kind and super patient" with all the fans and headlines about her failed relationship with Dale.
"I'm really excited to see where it goes. It's still early, but I've never really felt so seen this way," Kat shared, before adding, "He laughs at all the things my ex-partners hated about me. So that's a good sign!"
Kat said she had a strong "emotional connection" with this guy right from the beginning and he's "so much smarter" than she is.
"I don't know a lot about the world in general, and so if you know less than me, we're done!" Kat admitted with a laugh.
