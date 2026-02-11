The Bachelor alum Katherine "Kat" Izzo has soft launched her new relationship on social media following her split from her Bachelor in Paradise co-star Dale Moss.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kat took to Instagram on February 10 and posted a carousel of photos, the last of which featured Kat hugging a man closely and smiling big.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

In the photo, the man was kissing Kat on the cheek but his face was covered up.

Kat captioned the post, "Checking in .. [love letter emoji]."

The nurse practitioner -- who works in aesthetics as an injector in San Diego, CA -- recently revealed on the "She's All Bach" podcast that her new boyfriend is the medical director of one of the hospitals near her.

Kat revealed on the podcast that she met her boyfriend "in the wild" at a friend's housewarming party -- not on a dating app.

"He's so nice to me. He's so good! He's a doctor, so that's been really fun, to have someone to speak my world with," Kat gushed in late January.

"He really came at the most random time. I really wasn't looking, at all. I was almost anti-people and he loves to tell me how difficult I was in the beginning."

Kat admitted The Bachelor world was "a weird" one for him to step into but he's "been really kind and super patient" with all the fans and headlines about her failed relationship with Dale.

"I'm really excited to see where it goes. It's still early, but I've never really felt so seen this way," Kat shared, before adding, "He laughs at all the things my ex-partners hated about me. So that's a good sign!"

Kat said she had a strong "emotional connection" with this guy right from the beginning and he's "so much smarter" than she is.

"I don't know a lot about the world in general, and so if you know less than me, we're done!" Kat admitted with a laugh.

"So I love that he's so cultured, and I'm learning so much through this relationship. It's just fun!... I will never be dating on reality television again."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Kat first revealed she was "seeing someone" new during an earlier January appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

"It's really cute and really scary because I actually like him. And he actually likes me, too, which is crazy. Usually, my type is men that don't like me," Kat joked.

Kat said this man is the "perfect age" for her and she loves to "nerd out" with him.

"I feel like with how I've been treated, I feel like I'm going to be healed through him in a way. He's teaching me how to love myself if it keeps going the way that it is," she concluded.

A source had told The Sun in November that Dale and Kat quietly broke up in October after six months of dating because they "just decided they would be better off as friends."

Kat then confirmed her split from Dale in January and claimed she was the one who had dumped him. She also suggested that Dale was the source of the November report.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kat cited long distance and Dale's lifestyle and career aspirations as the major problems they faced. She claimed that Dale wasn't emotionally invested in her and that he was "so fake."

Kat also revealed that minutes after she broke up with Dale, she learned he had hooked up with another woman while they were technically on a break.

In addition, Kat shared the first big "crack" in the pair's relationship that eventually led to their demise.

Once they officially parted ways, Kat said Dale had sent her "a three-page, multiple-paragraph, harassment cease and desist" that she completely ignored.

Dale and Kat were smitten with each other on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season after they both experienced previous heartbreaks within Bachelor Nation.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Kat originally appeared on Season 27 of The Bachelor starring Zach Shallcross. After she left the show brokenhearted, she got engaged to John Henry Spurlock on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2023.

Dale, meanwhile, proposed to Clare Crawley on Season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. Following their 2021 split, he moved on with HGTV star Galey Alix.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10 NEWS