"He did say some sh-t right before the Rose Ceremony that I was like, 'Interesting.' I think that was when he first said the background thing," Kat shared during the July 24 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcasts.
Kat was referring to how Dale had said he and Kat come from different backgrounds to explain why they weren't seeing eye to eye.
"That was, like, 'Oh, this is where this is going?' And I was like, 'I don't know if I like that very much.' But I still had curiosity," Kat explained.
"I don't think I was ever fully, fully committed -- or at all -- to walking away from that relationship yet, at all. Yeah, no."
Kat added, "He was always going to be [my rose recipient]. I knew that we were going to continue on."
Kat also said she believed that Dale was never truly worried about going home.
"If you feel like we're as solid as you say, then you know this is just a hard conversation, and even though it's on a Rose Ceremony night, that doesn't change anything. It's just [because of] the limited time that we have," Kat explained.
Kat even called her flirtation with Jonathon Johnson just "comedic timing" on the show and they had developed a supportive and genuine friendship.
Even though "friends flirt" and she had "banter" with Jonathon, Kat said she ultimately decided to give Dale her rose because she's "not afraid of conflict."
Kat recalled, "I feel like, if anything, I saw it as a turning point to help me understand how we can still move through things. We're all making choices in real time with limited information."
Kat explained how she and Dale had built a strong enough foundation to stay together in Paradise.
Kat acknowledged how people have hard moments and couples have hard moments all the time.
"I'm not going to run just because we didn't have the best discussion," Kat noted.
Kat reiterated how just because she and Dale had a "hard time," it didn't mean she was going to be done with him.
"We had built so much up to that point, I'm not just going to walk away from it, and I wasn't interested in starting fresh with anyone else," Kat revealed.
On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Kat asked Dale if he had kissed anyone outside of the silly kissing booth, and Dale admitted he had one makeout session with Alli Jo Hinkes that he failed to mentioned.
Kat, who said she and Dale had promised to be honest with one another about dating in Paradise, vented in a confessional about how she was confused and disappointed.
"I thought we were supposed to be open and transparent about how we moved in this environment," Kat said.
Kat told Dale, "I would've preferred if that was communicated to me."
"It wasn't in the cards [with Alli Jo] and so I deaded it. The next day I deaded it," Dale said in reply.
Kat complained to Dale about how she'd be surprised watching the kiss back on Bachelor in Paradise on ABC, but Dale shrugged off his lie by omission like it wasn't a big deal.
"His actions aren't aligning with what he says. I think a pink flag has turned into a red flag," Kat told the cameras.