Kat Dennings says she was shocked to learn that her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Darcy Lewis was coming back for WandaVision while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Totally surprised. I got like cold-called by Marvel and I was just like, 'Yeah, of course, whatever you want, I'll do it and I didn't know what it was," Dennings said on Thursday.

"I knew these Disney+ shows were kind of coming out. I didn't know which one this could be so I was a little bit surprised because my character had no contact with anyone in the WandaVision world," she continued.

Dennings' Darcy first appeared in 2011's Thor film and its 2013 sequel, Thor: The Dark World. Darcy reemerges in WandaVision to help S.W.O.R.D. get to the bottom of what is happening with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Dennings told Kimmel that she doesn't know what will happen to her character in the future and doesn't understand everything that is happening on the reality-bending series, including the big reveal that took place in the fifth episode.

"I only know what I shot," the actress said.

"I am the last person to know anything. Even if I were being cool and mysterious, I still wouldn't even know how to crack open any of these theories. I still don't understand exactly what's going on, which is for the best," Dennings continued.