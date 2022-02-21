Kat Dennings detailed her engagement to Andrew W.K. Monday while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"I'm 35 so I waited a very you know good chunk of time to get married and I'm so glad I waited until I found the right person," the actress said.

Dennings announced her engagement to Andrew W.K. in May on Instagram. Barrymore asked Dennings what the engagement was like.

"We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic. We were doing kissing and we had like a shared feeling. I felt this intense thing. I was like, this is my person, this is it. I can't live without him. This is the man I'm supposed to be with," Dennings said.

"We looked at each other and we both proposed at the same time," she continued.

Dennings stars in Dollface Season 2, which recently premiered on Hulu.