Tom Meighan is leaving the British rock band Kasabian due to "personal issues."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasabian announced the news on its official Twitter account Monday, saying the decision for Meighan, 39, to leave the group was "mutual."

"Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent," the band wrote. "Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track."

Meighan confirmed his exit in a post on his own account.

"Following today's announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I'm in a really good place now," he said. "Thanks for all your love and support. I'll be seeing you all very soon."

Fans voiced their support for Meighan in the comments.

"Just remember that you're loved more than you will ever comprehend, stronger than you think & have friends & fans that appreciate everything that you do. Take all the time you need & never be afraid to ask for help," one person wrote.

"You've made so many people happy on so many occasions hope you find that happiness too mate. Hope to see you on stage again one day!" another person added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Meighan said in a 2017 interview with Q magazine that his "life changed" and that he "lost" himself in 2016 following the death of a friend and his split from his partner Kim James.

"I had to sort my head out. My attitude. Stuff I was doing. People I was associating with. Not bad people. I was the one that was bad, I was in the haze," he said. "I was very unhappy, just down. You block it out by just carrying on."

Meighan co-founded Kasabian in 1997. The band released its debut, self-titled studio album in 2004 and last released For Crying Out Loud in 2017. Meighan said in an interview with Sky News in June that Kasabian hoped to record a seventh album.