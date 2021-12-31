Karol G will not perform as planned at the mega-concert, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, in New York Friday.

She follows Chloe and LL Cool J in dropping out of the show as COVID-19 cases are rising.

Deadline.com said Ashanti and Ja Rule will headline the ABC broadcast with Journey.

Ciara, Avril Lavigne & Travis Barker, Big Boi, OneRepublic and French Montana are still confirmed to take the stage for the Los Angeles portion of the show.

Elsewhere, Zac Brown Band canceled its appearance in Nashville for CBS' Big Bash Friday night.

"Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19," Brown tweeted. "While we were very excited to join the incredible lineup of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our Number One priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew, and venue staff."