Colombian singer Karol G sang with surprise guests Tiesto and Becky G -- and paid tribute to Latin artists like the late Tejano icon Selena -- during her hour-long set at Coachella on Sunday.
"What's up Coachella? I see there is a lot of blue hair out there," the teal-maned entertainer, who wore a denim bodysuit and matching boots, addressed the crowd.
"My English is not very good," she said. "But will try my best tonight because I want everyone to understand. It's my first time on this [expletive] stage."
Karol G sang "Bichota," "El Makinon," "Mi Cama" and "Ahora Me Llama," then had Dutch DJ and producer Tiesto join her for "Don't Be Shy" and Becky G jump on stage to duet on "MAMIII."
She also honored Latin music greats who had No. 1 songs, but never performed at Coachella by changing into a jumpsuit inspired by the colors of the Colombian flag and performing a medley of Selena's "Como La Flor," Ricky Martin's "Maria," Los Del Rio's "Macarena," Celia Cruz's "La Vida Es un Carnaval," Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina," Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie," Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" and J Balvin's "Mi Gente."
"Tonight I feel so happy and so proud to represent my country and my Latina community around the world," Karol G said.
