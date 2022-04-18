Colombian singer Karol G sang with surprise guests Tiesto and Becky G -- and paid tribute to Latin artists like the late Tejano icon Selena -- during her hour-long set at Coachella on Sunday.

"What's up Coachella? I see there is a lot of blue hair out there," the teal-maned entertainer, who wore a denim bodysuit and matching boots, addressed the crowd.

"My English is not very good," she said. "But will try my best tonight because I want everyone to understand. It's my first time on this [expletive] stage."

Karol G sang "Bichota," "El Makinon," "Mi Cama" and "Ahora Me Llama," then had Dutch DJ and producer Tiesto join her for "Don't Be Shy" and Becky G jump on stage to duet on "MAMIII."

She also honored Latin music greats who had No. 1 songs, but never performed at Coachella by changing into a jumpsuit inspired by the colors of the Colombian flag and performing a medley of Selena's "Como La Flor," Ricky Martin's "Mari­a," Los Del Ri­o's "Macarena," Celia Cruz's "La Vida Es un Carnaval," Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina," Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie," Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" and J Balvin's "Mi Gente."

"Tonight I feel so happy and so proud to represent my country and my Latina community around the world," Karol G said.