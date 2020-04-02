Celebrity couple and Latin music stars Karol G and Anuel AA have released a new music video.

The 29-year-old Columbian singer and 27-year-old Puerto Rican rapper shared a video Wednesday for the Spanish-language song "Follow."

Karol G and Anuel AA filmed the video at home in Miami, Fla., while self-quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video shows the couple playing Jenga and video games, taking a bath and hanging out in isolation.

"While at home in quarantine, we couldn't stop making music," Karol G said in a statement. "We wanted to create a song that was cool and fresh for our fans with a video that shows how we are overcoming the reality that we are all going through."

"We are thinking of all of our fans out there and hope you're staying safe and healthy during this time," she added.

Karol G had shared a photo last week of herself and Anuel AA wearing the Lilo & Stitch onesies they sport in the video.

Karol G recently partnered with charitable organizations to give rent money and donate food, diapers and basic necessities to more than 600 families in Columbia.

Karol G and Anuel AA made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2019, where they also announced their engagement. The pair have collaborated on several other songs, including "Culpables" and "China."

Anuel AA released his debut studio album, Real Hasta la Muerte, in 2018, while Karol G released her second studio album, Ocean, in May 2019.