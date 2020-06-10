HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new show Karma.

The streaming service shared a first trailer Wednesday for the reality competition series for teens.

Karma follows 16 contestants, whose ages range from 12 to 15, as they live off the grid and complete outdoor challenges, "with the laws of karma setting the rules."

"This adventure competition series ... will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game," an official synopsis reads.

The preview shows the contestants learn to work together while staying in a remote alpine wood.

Karma is hosted by YouTube personality Michelle Khare. Fred Pichel serves as showrunner and will executive produce with JD Roth, Adam Greener and Sara Hansemann.