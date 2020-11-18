Karlie Kloss is going to be a mom.

The 28-year-old model is expecting her first child with her husband, Joshua Kushner.

Kloss confirmed her pregnancy Tuesday in a video on Instagram. In the clip, Kloss shows her baby bump while wishing her unborn child a good morning.

"Good morning. Hello, baby," she says.

Models Lily Aldridge, Romee Strijd and Karolina Kurkova and actress Reese Witherspoon were among those to congratulate Kloss in the comments.

"Yayyyyy," Strijd wrote.

"How far along are you," Kurkova asked. "So excited for you!!!"

"Awwwww. The sweetest thing," Witherspoon said.

People reported in October that Kloss was expecting her first child.

Kloss and Kushner married in New York in October 2018. The couple marked their second wedding anniversary by dedicating posts to each other on Instagram.

"I fall more in love with you every day," Kloss wrote. "Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner."

"Happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day," Kushner said on his own account.

Kloss is a former Victoria's Secret model who has also modeled for Nike, L'Oreal Paris, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen. Kushner is a businessman and the brother of President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner, who is married to the president's daughter Ivanka Trump.