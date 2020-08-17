Karen Huger says she "can't force" her friend and "The Real Housewives of Potomac" co-star Candiace Dillard to "behave" on Twitter.

Huger, 57, discussed Dillard, 33, on Sunday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live" following controversy about Dillard's past tweets.

Huger was asked to weigh in on Dillard "going hard" on Twitter. She said she hasn't advised Dillard to stay off of social media.

"Look, Candiace is a grown woman. I can be a friend and just lead by example, but I can't force her to behave any way on Twitter. She does her own thing and it oftentimes gets her into trouble, and it's very sad."

Dillard called out a blogger in an Instagram Live video last week, calling him "an obese piece of [expletive] who just needs to drop dead."

In addition, she apologized to the LGBTQ community Wednesday for past "insensitive" tweets.

"I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans. At the time I was a private citizen, speaking carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgment, I am sorry," Dillard wrote.

"While I've learned and matured over the past decade, I am still evolving. The language I used carelessly wasn't acceptable back then, and it isn't acceptable now. I acknowledge that my words were hurtful, and for that I am deeply sorry," she added.

On "WWHL," Huger also discussed her relationship with her co-star Ashley Darby's husband, Michael Darby.

The Darbys welcomed their first child together, son Dean, in July 2019.

"To be honest, I think this fatherhood thing looks really good on Michael," Huger said.