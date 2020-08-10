Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner , and sister Khloe Kardashian were among those to wish Kylie a happy birthday Monday on Instagram.

Kris shared a slideshow of photos of Kylie, including throwback and more recent photos.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful baby girl, my youngest child @kyliejenner!!" Kris captioned the post.

"Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy... you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I'm so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy!" she said.

"You have the biggest heart and I'm beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!!" she concluded.

Khloe, 36, also posted throwback photos of Kylie, including pictures of herself holding a baby Kylie.

"Happy birthday my baby girl!!!! How is my baby girl 23?!" Khloe captioned the post. "We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning."

"Your love, humor, generosity, confidence, empathy, charm, strength are just a few things I love and adore about you!!" she added. "You motivate me and keep me in awe of you. We are all so blessed to have you. Luckier to be inspired by what an incredible mommy, sister, daughter and business woman you are."

"Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family!" she said.

Kris is also mom to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. Kylie has a 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, with Travis Scott, while Khloe Kardashian has a 2-year-old daughter, True, with Tristan Thompson.

Kylie makes a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video, released last week. Cardi B defended Kylie's cameo Sunday on Twitter after fans petitioned to have Kylie removed from the video. Some fans said Kylie's spot should have gone to a female musician of color.

"What did i put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine," Cardi B said in a since-deleted tweet.