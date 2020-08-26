South Korean music group Kard is back with a new music video.

The co-ed K-pop group released a video Wednesday for the song "Gunshot."

In the "Gunshot" video, the members of Kard are "bleeding love" as they sing about the pain of a failed romance.

"Your words are like a gun shot / I'm bleeding love / They hit me like a gun shot / I'm bleeding love," the group sings.

"Gunshot" appears on Kard's single album Way with Words, also released Wednesday. The album also features the songs "Ah Ee Yah" and "Hold On."

Kard last released the EP Red Moon in February. The group is known for the singles "Hola Hola," "Bomb Bomb" and "Dumb Litty."

Kard consists of J.Seph, B.M, Somin and Jiwoo. B.M discussed how the members complement each other in an interview with UPI in October.