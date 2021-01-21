Karamo Brown says he's become an "adventure junkie" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 40-year-old television personality discussed on Wednesday's episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh how he's been working on his pilot's license and nearly died while parasailing during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"During quarantine, I have literally been doing all the things that I was never able to do as a kid or in college. So I'm a bit of an adventure junkie," Brown said. "I'm, like, jumping out of planes. I'm jumping off of cliffs. I'm ATV riding."

The Queer Eye star confirmed he's working on his pilot's license and has been taking friends on helicopter rides.

"This is not new to me, having other people's lives and emotions in my hands," he jokingly said. "As a parent, on Queer Eye, I'm like, 'Hey, I got you. Let me support you.'"

Brown said it's been "a mess" taking his friends on helicopter rides because one of his friends got sick in the air. He also recalled how he nearly died while parasailing.

"So before -- you know when you do it, they give you that little lesson of like, 'Hey, the parachute's gonna go up. You gotta, like, run with the person,'" the star shared. "'Cause you have to go tandem with somebody attached to you."

"And they were like, 'The one thing you can't do though is get on your knees or fall before we go off the cliff because it will unbalance the weight of the parachute,'" he added.

Brown posted a video in August of himself falling before taking off of a cliff while parasailing.

"I'm like, there is a worldwide pandemic happening and I get my stupid Black [expletive] up here and die from a freaking parasailing accident," he said on A Little Late. "That's literally what's going through my mind."

Brown stars on Queer Eye with Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness. Netflix released a fifth season of the show in June.