Kanye West, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, released a deluxe edition of his most recent album Donda featuring five new tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tracks include "Life of the Party" featuring Andre 3000, "Up From the Ashes," "Remote Control 2" featuring Young Thug, "Never Abandon Your Family" and "Keep My Spirit Alive Pt. 2."

Ye has also re-organized the album's tracklist.

The deluxe edition of Donda is available to stream through services such as Spotify. Ye uploaded "Life of the Party" to his official YouTube page.

Donda, which was released after several delays in August, is named after his late mother who died in 2007.