Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has released a new music video for his song "Heaven and Hell" that appears on his latest album Donda.

A group of individuals wearing dark hoodies and dark masks walk around a city at night in the clip, which was released on Monday during ESPN's NCAA football championship game.

Ye then appears wearing his own unique mask as he begins rapping on top of a cloud.

The masked individuals then begin floating around him in what appears to be a tornado. The video ends with images of the masked individuals seemingly going to war using arrows and spears.

The music video also serves as an ad for Ye's Yezzy clothing line through Gap.

Ye released a deluxe version of Donda in November that features five new tracks.

The 44-year-old will be the subject of Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, with the first part set to arrive on Feb. 10. The documentary tracks the rapper's career.

Ye recently started dating actress Julia Fox and turned one of their date nights into a photo shoot.