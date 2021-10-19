Kanye West has officially changed his name to Ye.

Judge Michelle Williams granted the rapper the name change on Monday at a Los Angeles courthouse, according to documents obtained by CNN.

Entertainment Tonight also confirmed West's name change to Ye. West filed to change his name in August citing personal reasons.

The 44-year-old was born Kanye Omari West. Ye is also the title of his 2018 eighth studio album.

West released his 10th studio album titled Donda after several delays in August. The project is named after his late mother who died in 2007.