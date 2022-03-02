Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, Kendrick Lamar and Future are set to headline the 2022 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

The event will take place July 22-24 at Hard Rock Stadium. West will take the stage on July 22 with Future performing on July 23 and Lamar on July 24.

Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Three 6 Mafia, Gunna, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Lil Tjay, Ski Mask the Slump God, City Girls, Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, $uicideboy$, Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo and A$AP Ferg will also be performing during the festival, along with many more.

Tickets go on sale Monday starting at noon EST.

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Post Malone headlined Rolling Loud in 2021, which also featured wrestling matches from WWE.

West recently released his album Donda 2 exclusively through his musical device, the Stem Player.

Lamar recently performed at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent. Future last released the album High Off Life in May 2020.