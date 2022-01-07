Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, joined Julia Fox for a date night that turned into a photo shoot.

The photos were taken by Interview Magazine as Ye and Fox had a dinner date at Italian resturant Carbone in New York City. Yet set up the photoshoot as a surprise and directed it while guests dined.

Ye, 44, and Fox. 31, were photographed romantically embracing each other in a hallway.

Fox, who is best known for starring in Uncut Gems, is also pictured laying on top of Ye in front of a rack of clothes.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night," Fox said to Interview Magazine about the experience before noting that she also saw Slave Play with the rapper and that he surprised her with a suite full of clothes at a hotel.

"It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like that on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future, I'm loving the ride," Fox continued.

Ye was previously married to Kim Kardashian, who requested in December to be considered legally single. Kardashian has recently been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Ye is reportedly set to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival along with Billie Eilish, sources confirmed to Billboard.

Variety also reported that Ye will headline Coachella, citing sources, along with The Los Angeles Times.

Ye released a deluxe version of his most recent album Donda featuring five new tracks in November.