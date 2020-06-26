Kanye West and clothing retailer Gap are partnering on a new Yeezy line.

Yahoo! Finance reported Friday that West, 43, and Gap have signed a multi-year deal to create a clothing line for West's Yeezy fashion brand.

The new line will consist of hoodies, T-shirts and joggers. The Yeezy design studio aims to develop a line offering elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points.

West worked at a Gap store in the Chicago, Ill., area as a teenager.

"We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his Yeezy brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership," Gap brand global head Mark Breitbard said.

West confirmed the collaboration Friday on Twitter. Earlier in the day, he tweeted an image that appeared to tease the new collection.

West's wife, television personality Kim Kardashian, celebrated the collaboration Friday on Twitter.

"If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true!" she wrote. "I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! From working at the Gap to this partnership is so inspiring #WestDayEver."

CNBC reported Friday that Gap shares rose by about 39% Friday morning following news of the collaboration. The company was struggling prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the health crisis dealt it another blow.

The Yeezy x Gap line will make its debut in 2021.