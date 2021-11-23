The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards with Kanye West, Drake Bad Bunny and more receiving nominations.

Donda by Kanye West , The Off-Season by J.Cole, Certified Lover Boy by Drake, King's Disease II by Nas and Call Me if You Get Lost by Tyler, The Creator are nominated for Best Rap Album.

El išltimo Tour Del Mundo by Bad Bunny, Jose by J Balvin, Afrodisi­aco by Rauw Alejandro, KG0516 by Karol G, Mendo by Alex Cuba and Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) by Kali Uchis are nominated for Best Musica Urbana Album.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominees during a livestreamed event along with Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce, H.E.R. and more.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are taking place on Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. A host has not been announced.